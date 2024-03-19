Colts Re-Sign DT Taven Bryan

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Colts have signed DT Taven Bryan to a one-year deal to bring him back for a second season with Indianapolis.

Bryan, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $10,154,945 contract and signed on with the Browns in 2022 for a season.

Last offseason, Bryan signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to join the Colts and became a free agent after the season.

In 2023, Bryan appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.