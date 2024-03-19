Colts Re-Sign G Danny Pinter To One-Year Deal

According to Joel Erickson, the Colts are re-signing G Danny Pinter to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Pinter, 27, is a former fifth-round by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ball State. He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $3,643,698 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He missed most of 2023 after suffering a fractured left ankle and was activated from injured reserve in January.

In 2022, Pinter appeared in all 17 games and started three times at guard for the Colts.