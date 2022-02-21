Colts Re-Signing CB Marvell Tell

The Colts announced on Monday that they are re-signing CB Marvell Tell.

Tell, 25, was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round out of USC in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.848 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $675,000 in 2020 before he decided to opt-out of the season.

Tell spent the 2021 season on the Colts practice squad injured list and did not appear in any regular season games for the team.

In 2019, Tell appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 26 total tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass defenses.