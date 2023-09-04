Colts Release OT Dan Skipper From PS, Sign G Arlington Hambright

The Indianapolis Colts released OT Dan Skipper from their practice squad and signed G Arlington Hambright to the unit.

Here’s the Colts’ updated practice squad:

LB Liam Anderson DB Henry Black DB Marcel Dabo RB Jake Funk DB Ronnie Harrison RB Jason Huntley WR D.J. Montgomery DE Al-Quadin Muhammad WR Amari Rodgers WR Mike Strachan DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart WR Juwann Winfree DB Darren Hall TE Johnny Lumpkin WR Racey McMath DE McTelvin Agim G Arlington Hambright

Skipper, 28, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2017. He spent just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad.

After a year in Detroit, Skipper had brief stints with the Broncos and Patriots before the Texans signed him to their active roster but waived him in 2019.

The Lions quickly claimed him but waived him after a week and re-signed him to their practice squad. He has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Skipper appeared in 15 games for the Lions and made five starts for them.