Colts Request To Interview Tee Martin For Offensive Coordinator Position

The Indianapolis Colts have requested to interview Ravens WR coach Tee Martin for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Martin drew interest last year from the Bills for their offensive coordinator position before the ultimately settled on Ken Dorsey.

Martin, 44, began his coaching career as a passing game coordinator at Morehouse College. After two years as a high school coach, Martin returned to college football in 2009 as Mew Mexico’s QB coach.

Martin moved on to become Kentucky’s WR coach for two years before taking the same job with USC in 2012. He was promoted to OC in 2016, which was his title for the next three seasons.

After two years as the assistant head coach at the University of Tennessee in 2019 and 2020, Martin jumped to the NFL as the Ravens WR coach in 2021.