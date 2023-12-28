Colts Sign LB Austin Ajiake To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed LB Austin Ajiake to their practice squad on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

LB Liam Anderson

DB Marcel Dabo (international)

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (suspended)

DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (injured)

DE McTelvin Agim

TE Jordan Murray

WR K.J. Hamler (injured)

DB Darren Hall

QB Kellen Mond

WR Tyrie Cleveland

WR Zavier Scott

DB Tyreque Jones

G Ike Boettger

WR Ethan Fernea

DE Derek Rivers (Injured)

OT Jared Veldheer

G Arlington Hambright

DE Zach McCloud

WR Jaydon Mickens

WR Juwann Winfree

LB Austin Ajiake

Ajiake, 23, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV in April but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed with the Raiders practice squad in November but was cut after a week and caught on with the Packers’ practice squad. Green Bay released him in recent weeks.

During his five-year college career, Ajiake recorded 231 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.