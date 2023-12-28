Colts Sign LB Austin Ajiake To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed LB Austin Ajiake to their practice squad on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- LB Liam Anderson
- DB Marcel Dabo (international)
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (suspended)
- DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (injured)
- DE McTelvin Agim
- TE Jordan Murray
- WR K.J. Hamler (injured)
- DB Darren Hall
- QB Kellen Mond
- WR Tyrie Cleveland
- WR Zavier Scott
- DB Tyreque Jones
- G Ike Boettger
- WR Ethan Fernea
- DE Derek Rivers (Injured)
- OT Jared Veldheer
- G Arlington Hambright
- DE Zach McCloud
- WR Jaydon Mickens
- WR Juwann Winfree
- LB Austin Ajiake
Ajiake, 23, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV in April but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
He signed with the Raiders practice squad in November but was cut after a week and caught on with the Packers’ practice squad. Green Bay released him in recent weeks.
During his five-year college career, Ajiake recorded 231 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.
