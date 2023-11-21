Colts Sign LB Ronnie Harrison Jr To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Ronnie Harrison Jr to their active roster.

We have signed LB Ronnie Harrison Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 21, 2023

Harrison, 26, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract.

Harrison joined the Colts in August before being added to their practice squad.

In 2022, Harrison appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 24 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass deflection.

This comes shortly after the team announced that they’ve cut LB Shaq Leonard.