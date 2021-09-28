Colts Sign S Ibraheim Campbell and TE David Wells To PS

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed S Ibraheim Campbell and TE David Wells to their practice squad.

We have signed S Ibraheim Campbell and TE David Wells to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 28, 2021

In order to make room, the Colts have to release a player from their practice squad that includes:

Campbell, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,792,008 contract when Cleveland decided to waive him with an injury settlement in 2017.

Campbell signed on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Cowboys and Jets before he was waived and later claimed by the Packers. Green Bay brought Campbell back in 2019.

Campbell signed with the Titans in 2020 on a one-year deal but was cut as the team trimmed its roster down to 53. He later landed on the Colts practice squad, and he spent the season bouncing between Indianapolis’ practice squad and active roster. Campbell re-signed with the Colts on a futures contract in January but was cut prior to the start of the season.

In 2020, Campbell appeared in five games for the Colts, recording just one tackle.