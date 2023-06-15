Colts Sign UDFA S Michael Tutsie

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed undrafted rookie S Michael Tutsie to the roster.

The Colts had a hole at safety after losing fifth-round S Daniel Scott to a torn ACL last week and placing him on injured reserve.

Tutsie participated in the Colts’ rookie minicamp after the draft, so there was some familiarity. He went to high school in Indianapolis as well.

Tutsie, 25, was a four-year starter at North Dakota State and was named all-conference four times, including first-team honors in 2021 and 2022.

During his six-year college career, Tutsie appeared in 68 games and recorded 338 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, one blocked kick, 11 interceptions and 22 pass deflections.