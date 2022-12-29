Colts Sign WR Keke Coutee To PS, Release TE Dominique Dafney

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed WR Keke Coutee to the practice squad and released TE Dominique Dafney in a corresponding move.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

DE Kameron Cline OT Jordan Murray WR Ethan Fernea RB D’Vonte Price (Injured) DB Marcel Dabo (International) DB Henry Black G Arlington Hambright WR Dezmon Patmon WR Vyncint Smith TE Jalen Wydermyer LB Forrest Rhyne RB Jake Funk DB Trevor Denbow DE McTelvin Agim RB Aaron Shampklin DB David Vereen WR Keke Coutee

Coutee, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by Houston.

He quickly signed on with the Colts practice squad and bounced on and off for the rest of the 2021 season. He signed a futures deal with Indianapolis for 2022 but was cut again and returned to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster but waived earlier this month.

In 2022, Coutee has appeared in six games for the Colts and caught his only target for 20 yards.

Dafney, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana State back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and was added to their practice squad before eventually being called up towards the end of the season.

Dafney managed to make the 53-man roster in 2021 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later reverted to injured reserve. Green Bay waived him with a settlement soon after. He had a brief stint on the Broncos practice squad before joining the Colts practice squad.

In 2021, Dafney appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two of his four targets for 34 yards.