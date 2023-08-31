Colts Signing DE Jacob Martin

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts are signing DE Jacob Martin to a contract.

He was just cut by the Texans on Tuesday but will be staying in the AFC South.

Martin, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $2.6M contract with the Seahawks before signing a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jets in 2022.

The Jets later traded Martin to the Broncos at the midseason deadline. The Broncos opted to release Martin following the draft and the Texans signed him to a contract. However, he was let go during final cuts.

In 2022, Martin appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and Jets and recorded 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.