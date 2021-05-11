Colts Signing DL Antwaun Woods

Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys are signing DL Antwaun Woods to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Woods, 28, wound up signing on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2016. He was unfortunately among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason during his rookie season before later being signed to the Titans’ practice squad soon after.

Woods was on and off of the Titans’ practice squad over his first two years in the NFL and was eventually waived from injured reserve in 2017. The Cowboys signed him to a contract in 2018 and re-signed him once again last July.

Dallas tendered Woods as a restricted free agent for $2.183 million for the 2021 season but ended up waiving him after the draft.

In 2020, Woods appeared in 14 games and recorded 23 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.