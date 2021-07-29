Colts Signing DT Joey Ivie

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts are signing DT Joey Ivie to a contract.

Ivie recently worked out for Indianapolis and is making his way through the COVID-19 protocols before the deal can become official.

Ivie, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. He was waived at the start of the regular season and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta brought Ivie back on a futures contract in 2018 before waiving him with an injury settlement. After a brief stint with the Seahawks, he joined the Chiefs and returned to Kansas City on a futures contract for 2019.

Ivie was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster before signing on to the Titans’ practice squad and then to the active roster. He was cut again coming out of training camp and landed with the Browns.

In 2019, Ivie has appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and Titans while recording two tackles and no sacks.