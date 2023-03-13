Colts Signing K Matt Gay To Four-Year, $22.5M Deal

Peter Schrager reports that the Colts are signing former Rams K Matt Gay to a contract that is expected to make him the highest-paid free agent kicker in NFL history.

According to Tom Pelissero, Gay receives a four-year, $22.5 million contract.

Gay, 28, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round out of Utah in 2019. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.8 million deal when Tampa Bay waived him coming out of camp and signed to the Colts practice squad.

The Rams signed him off of Indianapolis’ practice squad back in November of 2020 and he returned to the team on a restricted deal last year.

In 2022, Gay appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and converted 28 of 30 field goal attempts (96.9 percent) to go along with 31 of 32 extra point tries.