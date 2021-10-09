Colts Signing QB Brett Hundley To Active Roster

The Colts are signing QB Brett Hundley to their active roster, according to his agent Kenny Zuckerman.

Hundley, 28, was originally drafted but the Packers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He spent three years in Green Bay before the team traded him to the Seahawks in August of 2018.

From there, Hundley signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Cardinals in 2019, and re-signed with Arizona on a one-year, $1 million in 2020.

This past offseason, Hundley agreed to a one-year, $990,00 deal with the Colts. Indianapolis released him coming out of training camp and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In his career, Hundley has appeared in 18 games, the last of which coming in 2019. He has a career 59.1 completion percentage with 1901 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.