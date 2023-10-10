Colts Signing QB Kellen Mond To Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Colts are signing QB Kellen Mond to their practice squad.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

Indianapolis brought Mond in for a workout on Tuesday and was clearly impressed enough to sign him.

Mond, 24, was a four-year starter at Texas A&M and left as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, pass attempts, passing touchdowns, and total offense. The Vikings selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mond signed a four-year, $5,223,414 contract that includes a $1,158,847 signing bonus. Minnesota waived him after just one year, however, and he was claimed by the Browns.

During his four-year career at Texas A&M, Mond completed 59.0 percent of his pass attempts for 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 438 times for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns in 47 career games.

In 2021, Mond appeared in one game for the Vikings and completed two of his three passing attempts for five yards.