Bills Signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling plans to sign with the Bills.

Schefter adds the deal is for one year up to $4.5 million with a $1.125 million signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him Valdes-Scantling this offseason.

In 2023, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 21 passes on 42 targets for 315 yards receiving and one touchdown.