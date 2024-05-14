Bills Signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling plans to sign with the Bills.
Schefter adds the deal is for one year up to $4.5 million with a $1.125 million signing bonus.
Valdes-Scantling, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.
Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.
He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him Valdes-Scantling this offseason.
In 2023, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 21 passes on 42 targets for 315 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!