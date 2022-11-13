Colts Starting QB Matt Ryan In Week 10

The Colts are starting QB Matt Ryan in Week 10 over QB Sam Ehlinger, now that interim HC Jeff Saturday is at the helm.

Saturday had referred to Ehlinger as his starting quarterback in his initial press conference but it now appears this is no longer the case.

Ryan, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan’s contract has been restructured multiple times in recent years for cap space, which is why his cap figures have annually been so high. He was due base salaries of $17.2 million and $21.7 million in the final two years of his deal when the Falcons traded him to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2022.

In 2022, Ryan has appeared in seven games for the Colts and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 2,008 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions.