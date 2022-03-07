Colts TE Jack Doyle Announces Retirement

Colts TE Jack Doyle announced on Monday he is retiring from the NFL.

One last time… DOYLE RULES. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XSdvAdj5XT — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 7, 2022

Doyle was pretty open during the season that he would consider retiring so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Doyle, 31, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in Tennessee before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Doyle returned to the Colts on a one-year, restricted tender before agreeing to a three-year, $19 million contract in 2017. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal.

For his career, Doyle played nine seasons with the Titans and Colts, appearing in 131 career games. He finished with 295 catches, 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns. Doyle was selected to the Pro Bowl twice in 2017 and 2019.