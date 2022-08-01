Colts Tried Out Eight Players

The Indianapolis Colts brought in a group of free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

WR Chris Blair WR Johnnie Dixon OT Darius Harper C Alex Mollette WR D.J. Montgomery G Denzel Okafor WR Taywan Taylor G Willie Wright

Taylor, 27, was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Western Kentucky. After two years with the Titans, Taylor was traded to the Browns for a seventh-round pick.

Taylor spent the 2019 season with the Browns before being released coming out of training camp last year. He later signed on to the Browns’ practice squad before being called up.

The Texans signed Taylor to a contract last year before waiving him at the start of the regular season.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in three games, but did not record a catch.