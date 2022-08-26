Colts Tried Out Four Players

The Indianapolis Colts brought in four free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.
The full list includes:
- TE Dominique Dafney
- P Nolan Cooney
- P Ty Long
- TE Jared Scott
Dafney, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana State back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and was added to their practice squad before eventually being called up towards the end of the season.
Dafney managed to make the 53-man roster in 2021 but was cut loose with an injury settlement a few days ago.
In 2021, Dafney appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two of his four targets for 34 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!