Colts Tried Out Three Players

The Indianapolis Colts brought in free agent TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Chris Orr and DB Antonio Phillips for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

These players are likely being considered for futures contracts from the Colts.

Orr, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived and later signed to their practice squad.

Carolina promoted Orr to their active roster but eventually cut him loose after last year’s draft.

In 2020, Orr was active for three games but did not record a statistic.

During his college career at Wisconsin, Orr recorded 188 tackles, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles, four recoveries, a defensive touchdown, two interceptions and eight pass deflections over the course of four seasons and 41 games.