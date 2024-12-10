Panthers Also Signing WR Trenton Irwin To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are signing WR Trenton Irwin to the practice squad.

Rapoport adds Irwin will likely be elevated to the gameday roster soon, and that this reunites him with Panthers OC Brad Idzik who coached him at Stanford.

Irwin, 28, originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Dolphins coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati brought Irwin back on a futures contract only to waive him coming out of the preseason. The Bengals re-signed him to the practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

Irwin returned to Cincinnati on a one-year deal in 2024. Cincinnati elected to cut him loose last week.

In 2024, Irwin has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and recorded three receptions on 10 targets for 15 yards.