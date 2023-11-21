Colts Waive LB Shaquille Leonard

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts have waived veteran LB Shaquille Leonard.

He had tweeted a goodbye to the city of Indianapolis a few minutes before.

The veteran had been a star for the Colts at one point but injuries derailed his career the past couple of years and he had been playing reduced snaps this season — which he had vocally disagreed with.

It’s still surprising to see the Colts move on from him at this point in the season. It would also be surprising to see a team claim him, as he’s owed $6.1 million for the rest of the season, the prorated remainder of a $15.7 million base salary.

Leonard, 28, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He was slated to make base salaries of $15.7 million and $13.6 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Leonard has appeared in nine games for the Colts and recorded 65 total tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks or interceptions.

We’ll have more on Leonard as the news is available.