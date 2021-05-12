Colts Waive OL Sam Jones

The Colts announced Wednesday they have waived OL Sam Jones.

We have waived C/G Sam Jones. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 12, 2021

Jones, 25, was drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round out of Arizona in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was entering the second year of that deal when Denver waived him coming out of camp.

Jones landed on the Cardinals’ practice squad and spent the 2019 season there. He re-signed on a futures deal for 2020 but was cut again coming out of camp. He signed onto the Colts’ practice squad late in the season.

For his career, Jones has appeared in five games and made zero starts.