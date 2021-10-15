Colts Work Out DBs Including Darqueze Dennard & Dee Virgin

Aaron Wilson reports that the Colts have worked out five defensive backs Friday morning including Darqueze Dennard and Dee Virgin.

Dennard, 30, was taken with the No. 24 overall pick by the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.978 million contract before the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Dennard made $8,526,000 million in 2018 before returning to the Bengals on a one-year, $4.5 million contract in 2019. After a deal with the Jaguars fell through, Dennard signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for 2020.

The Cardinals signed Dennard to a contract in June before releasing him early into the 2021 season.

In 2020, Dennard appeared in eight games for the Falcons and recorded 36 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses.

Virgin, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama back in May of 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Texans waived him as they cut their roster down to 53 players.

Virgin later signed on to the Texans practice squad and returned to Houston on a futures contract in 2018. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and was later claimed by the Lions.

Virgin was on and off of the Lions’ active roster in 2020 and had brief stints with the Patriots and Rams before joining the 49ers in September. He was released a few weeks later.

In 2020, Virgin appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.