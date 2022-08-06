Colts Working Out LB Kadofi Wright

Aaron Wilson reports that the Colts are working out former Broncos LB Kadofi Wright.
Wright went undrafted out of Buffalo in 2022 and recently caught on with the Broncos before the team let him go.
During his five years at Buffalo, Wright appeared in 49 games and recorded 147 tackles, seven sacks, four interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.
We will have more news on Wright as it becomes available.
