Commanders Activate C Chase Roullier From PUP List

The Washington Commanders announced that C Chase Roullier has been activated from the PUP list.

He’s coming back from a fractured fibula that ended his season in Week 8 last year.

Roullier, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year deal worth $40.5 million with $19 million fully guaranteed with Washington in 2021.

He’s due to make base salaries of $7.2 million and $8.3 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Roullier appeared in eight games for Washington, making eight starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 center out of 38 qualifying players.