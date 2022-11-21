Commanders Activating DE Chase Young

Commanders HC Ron Rivera announced they are activating DE Chase Young from the PUP list today, per Nicki Jhabvala.

This isn’t a huge surprise, as Young’s window to practice was about to close on Tuesday.

It sounds like there still could be some hurdles to clear for Young to return to action on the field, however.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Young appeared in 10 games for Washington, recording 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks.