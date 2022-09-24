Commanders Activating DT Benning Potoa’e & DE William Bradley-King

The Washington Commanders announced that they are elevating defensive linemen Benning Potoa’e and William Bradley-King for Week 3.

We have made multiple roster moves: Elevated the following players from the practice squad:

—DE William Bradley-King

—DT Benning Potoa'e —Added CB William Jackson III (back) to the game status report as questionable pic.twitter.com/mH9VXPgk4i — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 24, 2022

Potoa’e, 25, went undrafted out of Washington in 2020 before signing with the Buccaneers.

He was elevated for the team’s games in Week 17 and the Wild Card round, later signing a futures contract with the team after reverting back to the practice squad.

Potoa’e was among the Buccaneers’ final roster cuts this offseason.

In 2021, Potoa’e appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.