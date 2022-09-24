Commanders Activating DT Benning Potoa’e & DE William Bradley-King

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Washington Commanders announced that they are elevating defensive linemen Benning Potoa’e and William Bradley-King for Week 3.

Potoa’e, 25, went undrafted out of Washington in 2020 before signing with the Buccaneers.

He was elevated for the team’s games in Week 17 and the Wild Card round, later signing a futures contract with the team after reverting back to the practice squad.

Potoa’e was among the Buccaneers’ final roster cuts this offseason.

In 2021, Potoa’e appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.

