Commanders Activating LB Cody Barton

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said LB Cody Barton will be activated from injured reserve on Wednesday, per Ben Standig.

That would put him on track to play on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys.

Barton, 27, was the No. 88 overall pick in the third round by the Seahawks out of Utah. The Seahawks traded up with the Vikings to draft him.

Barton finished a four-year, $3,404,124 rookie contract that included an $884,124 signing bonus before joining the Commanders this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Barton has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 61 tackles and a fumble recovery.