Commanders Also Request Interview With Browns AGM Glenn Cook & Bears AGM Ian Cunningham

According to Jonathan Jones, the Commanders have requested an interview with Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook for their head of football operations role.

Ian Rapoport reports Washington has also requested permission to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for the role.

Cook was the Browns’ assistant director of pro scouting from 2016 to 2019 before being promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2020.

Prior to Cleveland, Cook served as a scouting assistant with the Colts from 2011 to 2012 and was a pro scout with the Packers from 2012 to 2015. The Browns promoted him to Assistant General Manager in 2022.

Cook previously interviewed with the Bears, Vikings and Titans for their vacant general manager positions.

Cunningham, 38, got his start with the Ravens in their front office as a player personnel assistant in 2008. He also worked as a scout before being hired by the Eagles in 2017 as their director of college scouting.

He continued to work his way up in the Eagles front office before leaving to take the assistant GM job with the Bears in 2022. Cunningham was a finalist for the Titans’ GM vacancy in 2023.

We’ll have more on Washington’s front office search as the news is available.