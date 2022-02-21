Commanders Announce Hire Of Juan Castillo As TE Coach

The Washington Commanders announced they have hired former Bears OL coach Juan Castillo as their new TE coach.

He replaces Pete Hoener who announced his retirement last week.

Castillo, 62, began his coaching career back in 1982 as the DL/LBs coach at Texas A&M University–Kingsville. He took his first NFL coaching job in 1995 as an offensive assistant with the Eagles.

Castillo eventually worked his way up to defensive coordinator before being fired after the 2012 season. He spent four years with the Ravens before joining the Bills as their OL coach/run-game coordinator in 2017. The Bears hired him as their OL coach in 2020.