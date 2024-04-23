Draft Rumors: Malik Nabers, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy

Commanders
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes he wouldn’t be totally surprised if the Commanders picked a different quarterback than LSU’s Jayden Daniels given how GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn have kept their cards close to the vest but most around the NFL expect Daniels to be the pick.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says while Daniels would have liked more facetime with Washington’s brass during his visit, he is ready to accept wherever he’s selected. Schefter adds the signs continue to point to Daniels being the pick at No. 2.
- Schefter cited multiple coaches who think Daniels is the best quarterback in the draft: “It’s a no-brainer to me. Jayden looks like the best guy in this draft.”
- Another said: “If you pick Daniels, you’re getting Lamar 2.0, but he’s further along as a passer than Lamar was when he came out.”
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid has heard some buzz about the Commanders jumping back into the end of Round 1 for a tackle.
- TCU OT Brandon Coleman had an official visit with the Commanders. (MLFootball)
Cowboys
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard the Cowboys connected a lot to Duke OL Graham Barton, who could play a few different positions for them.
- Breer also expects the Cowboys to take a running back on Day 2, with Texas RB Jonathon Brooks a logical target.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds some people would be really surprised if Dallas passed on Brooks with the No. 56 pick.
- Houston OT Patrick Paul took an official visit with the Cowboys. (MLFootball)
Eagles
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard the Eagles connected most to offensive tackle in the first round.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been calling around gauging the price for Philadelphia to trade up, possibly for a cornerback.
Giants
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks there’s a good chance the Giants would pass on LSU WR Malik Nabers for Washington WR Rome Odunze with the No. 6 pick given Odunze is an outstanding prospect and Nabers has a reputation in some circles for being a little difficult to deal with.
- As far as quarterback, the prospect Breer hears connected to the Giants the most is North Carolina QB Drake Maye and he thinks he would be the apple of their eye if they had a chance to get him.
- In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Vikings and Giants are the two teams that have shown the most interest in trading up for a quarterback.
- Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post had previously thought the Giants would trade up for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. After talking with sources in the leadup to the draft, Dunleavy now thinks Maye is the most likely quarterback for the Giants to select, but they might have a hard time convincing the Commanders or Patriots to trade down.
- Dunleavy thinks the Giants would actually consider trading down if McCarthy is still on the board with the No. 6 pick and the offer was strong. However, he thinks the Giants will probably take a receiver with that pick and look to double back on quarterback on Day 2.
- SNY’s Connor Hughes has heard Nabers is the receiver the Giants covet if they go that direction with the No. 6 pick.
- Houston OT Patrick Paul took an official visit with the Giants. (MLFootball)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
WR ROME ODUNZE
SHOULD
BE
THE
PICK
AT
#6
THE END