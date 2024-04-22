NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Haason Reddick, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said in a recent interview with “Grant and Danny” on 106.7 The Fan that the Commanders trading back into the first round is “worst kept secret in the draft right now.”

“I think this is the worst kept secret in the draft right now, is the Commanders trading up from 36 or 40 to get an offensive tackle,” Reid said, via Lou DiPietro of Audacy.

“It just makes so much sense for them to trade up and take advantage of this deep offensive line class. I just don’t see Adam Peters having so many picks and just waiting till 36 or 40 for one of those guys to fall to him. I could see them trading up to the mid-to-late twenties, something like that, to get one of these guys that potentially is falling.”

Illinois OL Isaiah Adams had an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (Mitchel Tischler)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said it was bittersweet to trade DE Haason Reddick but it was in the best interest of the team.

“Haason had a great two years in Philadelphia,” Roseman said, via PFT. “Obviously, he is a Camden kid who played at Temple, and we could not have been more excited to sign him. It’s bittersweet to lose a player and a person like that. . . . Through the conversations with the Jets, we felt it was a win-win position, but it’s always hard to get rid of players and people like Haason.”

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean on his recovery from foot surgery: “Getting there, soon. I know I’ve been out of sight, out of mind because of the injury. I’m here now.” (Zach Berman)

Philadelphia DE Brandon Graham touched on entering his last NFL season: "Man, I'm excited to just be here right now. That's why I'm here at OTAs — just trying to enjoy every little day. Especially with how this offseason is going, I couldn't ask for a better shot at it this year in my last year." (Berman)

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said the rumors that the team has moved on from QB Daniel Jones were completely untrue.

“I’m still confident in Daniel — the way he’s wired (and) what he showed in 2022,” Schoen said, via Giants Wire. “There’s stuff out there all the time that’s not true and you really can’t let it bother you. I’ve got a good relationship with Daniel and we communicate all the time. Again, he’s here all the time. . . We’ve got a good relationship and we communicate well. If he has an issue or he hears something or (there’s) something that I need to talk to him about, we do that often.”

Art Stapleton notes that the Giants may plan to bring in another punter as competition for P Jamie Gillan, who is in the final year of his deal.