Commanders Brass Still Headed To Detroit To Interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders brass is still en route to Detroit today to interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy.

Schefter adds they were in the air when they were informed that Lions OC Ben Johnson was withdrawing his name from the available coaching vacancies, a development league sources told Schefter was “surprising.”

Schefter had reported this weekend that Johnson wasn’t necessarily a lock for Washington’s head coaching job like he’d been viewed over the past few weeks.

Nicki Jhabvala says the Commanders were aware this was a possibility, which is why no one in their search was viewed as a lock even if Johnson was in fact their favorite.

Per Jhabvala, Washington interviewed Cowboys DC Dan Quinn this morning in Washington. He’s one of the remaining finalists for the job:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Texans OC Bobby Slowik Lions DC Aaron Glenn Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver Ravens DC Mike Macdonald Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Falcons hired)

Glenn, 51, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2023, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 19 in yards allowed, No. 23 in points allowed, No. 2 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Commanders coaching search as the news is available.