Commanders Complete Interview With Aaron Glenn For HC Job

Ian Rapoport reports that the Commanders interviewed Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy on Saturday.

The following is a current list of candidates for the job in Washington:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview)

Glenn, 51, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2023, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 19 in yards allowed, No. 23 in points allowed, No. 2 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Commanders’ coaching vacancy as the news is available.