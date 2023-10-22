Commanders Could Consider Trading Chase Young Or Montez Sweat?

Dianna Russini reports one of either Commanders EDGE Chase Young and Montez Sweat could be on the move.

According to Russini, Washington has made calls to take the temperature of the market but is currently staying patient. There are two more weeks before the trade deadline.

However, Jonathan Jones says Washington is not eager to make any sudden movements and will see how the next two games against the Giants and Eagles play out. Winning both would put Washington at the top of the NFC East.

He adds the team has not had any internal discussions involving Young or Sweat, so he views a trade as less likely, thoug not impossible.

Interestingly enough, Russini’s sense is one of their two pass rushers will be on the move if the Commanders get “proper compensation.”

Both players are in the final year of their contract and Washington can only use the franchise tag to ensure they keep one.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

In 2023, Young has appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded 11 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass deflection.

Sweat, 27, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract when Washington picked up the fifth-year option on Sweat worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Sweat has appeared in six games for Washington and recorded 20 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Young and Sweat as the news is available.