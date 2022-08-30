Commanders Cut 25 Players, Place Three On IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday that they’ve cut 25 players and placed three on injured reserve ahead of today’s deadline. 

Commanders Helmets

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. T Alex Akingbulu
  2. DT David Bada
  3. TE Kendall Blanton
  4. RB Reggie Bonnafon
  5. DE William Bradley-King
  6. DT Tyler Clark
  7. WR Matt Cole
  8. CB Corn Elder
  9. WR Alex Erickson
  10. S Ferrod Gardner
  11. DT Justin Hamilton
  12. TE Jake Hausmann
  13. LB Khaleke Hudson
  14. CB Danny Johnson
  15. G Nolan Laufenberg
  16. G Wes Martin
  17. WR Kyric McGowan
  18. WR Marken Michel
  19. T Aaron Monteiro
  20. CB DeJuan Neal
  21. DE Jacub Panasiuk
  22. S Steven Parker
  23. RB Jaret Patterson
  24. C Jon Toth
  25. LB Tre Walker

The Commanders also placed T Willie Beavers, CB Josh Drayden and C Keith Ismael on injured reserve. 

Erickson, 29, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018. 

Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent this past March. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad before being promoted in September. 

In 2021, Erickson appeared in all 17 games and recorded three receptions for 55 (18.3 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 57 yards as a punt return specialist and 204 yards on kickoff returns.  

