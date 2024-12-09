Commanders Designate WR Jamison Crowder To Return

The Washington Commanders announced they have designated WR Jamison Crowder to return from injured reserve.

We have opened the 21-day practice window for WR Jamison Crowder pic.twitter.com/Ymh8dkD6SM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 9, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Crowder, 31, is a former fourth-round pick by Washington back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.825 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Washington allowed Crowder to leave as an unrestricted free agent and he signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019.

Crowder restructured his deal with the Jets before joining the Bills on a one-year contract. He played out that deal and signed on with the Giants on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. However, New York cut him coming out of the preseason.

Washington signed Crowder to the practice squad last year and was eventually added to their active roster.

In 2023, Crowder appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and caught 16 receptions for 159 yards receiving and a touchdown.