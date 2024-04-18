Commanders Don’t Foresee Trading No. 2 Pick

Commanders GM Adam Peters gave some insight into their plans with the No. 2 overall pick, saying they “feel great” about staying put instead of trading down right now.

“We feel great about staying at No. 2. I don’t see a whole lot of scenarios where we trade down,” Peters said, via JP Finlay.

Washington is very likely to land a quarterback at No. 2 with LSU’s Jayden Daniels and UNC’s Drake Maye being the favorites. There’s always speculation about whether teams at the top of the draft will consider trading down, but the Commanders appear set to take their quarterback of the future.

The Commanders recently hosed Daniels and Maye for top 30 visits, along with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. Washington appears like it will be choosing between these three players with the No. 2 overall pick.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class. He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.