Commanders Elevating FB Alex Armah

The Commanders announced on Saturday that they are activating FB Alex Armah for Week 3.

We have elevated FB/TE Alex Armah from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/oq1qSMVcga — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 23, 2023

Armah, 29, was taken in the sixth round by the Panthers out of West Georgia in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.55 million contract with Carolina but was unfortunately among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers later signed him to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster, where he stayed for the next three seasons.

Armah signed a one-year $1.1 million deal with the Saints in 2021. He was waived coming out of the preseason and had a stint on the practice squad before rejoining the active roster briefly. He was cut again and signed to Washington’s practice squad, bouncing back and forth between there and the active roster.

Washington re-signed Armah to a futures deal for the 2022 season but he was cut during training camp. He landed back with the team on the practice squad later in the season.

In 2021, Armah appeared in 11 games for the Saints and Washington. He rushed five times for 21 yards and caught one pass for one yard and one touchdown.