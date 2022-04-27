Commanders Expected To Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For DE Montez Sweat

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders are expected to pick up the fifth-year option for DE Montez Sweat.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Sweat has been an effective player his first three seasons.

Sweat, 25, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract.

Washington has a fifth-year option to pick up on Sweat in 2023 which is projected to be worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed.

In 2021, Sweat appeared in 10 games for Washington and recorded 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks, and three forced fumbles.