Commanders Expected To Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For DE Montez Sweat

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders are expected to pick up the fifth-year option for DE Montez Sweat.
This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Sweat has been an effective player his first three seasons.
Sweat, 25, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract.
Washington has a fifth-year option to pick up on Sweat in 2023 which is projected to be worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed.
In 2021, Sweat appeared in 10 games for Washington and recorded 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks, and three forced fumbles.
