Commanders Had Trade In Place For Jimmy Garoppolo

According to Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders had the parameters of a deal in place to trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo before the veteran’s shoulder surgery scuttled the deal.

This confirms another ESPN report from earlier in the week that both the 49ers and Garoppolo expected him to be elsewhere for 2022 and Washington was one of the early frontrunners.

The two sides worked things out at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February, per Schefter, and the deal would have sent multiple draft picks back to San Francisco.

However, Garoppolo’s need for surgery caused Washington to pivot to other options and ultimately trade with the Colts for QB Carson Wentz.

Washington gave up a third-round pick, dropped five spots in the second round this April and sent another third-round pick that can become a second for Wentz. Other reports have indicated 49ers GM John Lynch was reportedly looking for two second-round picks for Garoppolo before the surgery.

The Rams were another team lurking as a potential landing spot for Garoppolo before he reworked his deal to stay in San Francisco as the backup, which put him in his current positions as the starter following the injury to Trey Lance.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He’s in the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022.

In 2021, Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.