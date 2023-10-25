Commanders Have Received A Trade Offer For DE Montez Sweat

According to Nicki Jhabvala, one team has made a trade offer for Commanders DE Montez Sweat.

Jhabvala adds the terms of the offer for Sweat are currently unclear, while Washington still hasn’t received any offers for DE Chase Young.

Yesterday, Josina Anderson reported there is a healthy market for both Sweat and Young ahead of the trade deadline, so it’ll be interesting to see if Washington starts receiving offers for Young as well.

There’s a lot of intrigue about how the Commanders will handle next week’s trade deadline after losing to the Giants to fall to 3-4 on the season. So far, the team has been patient and not made a final determination one way or the other.

Should Washington decide to become sellers, it’s possible they could flip one of their star pass rushers for a significant package that would better set up the team for the future.

Sweat, 27, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract when Washington picked up the fifth-year option on Sweat worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Sweat has appeared in six games for Washington and recorded 20 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Young and Sweat as the news is available.