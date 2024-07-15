Commanders Hiring Former Panthers GM Scott Fitterer

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Commanders are hiring former Panthers GM Scott Fitterer to their front office.

Fitterer is well-liked around the league and didn’t have to wait too long to find a new landing spot after his run in charge of the Panthers didn’t end up going well.

Coincidentally, Fitterer’s predecessor in Carolina, Marty Hurney, also landed with Washington’s front office after being let go by the Panthers. Hurney is still with the Commanders and transitioned into an advisory role under new GM Adam Peters.

Fitterer, 50, joined the Seahawks as an area scout back in 2001 and worked his way up to director of college scouting in 2010 before being promoted to VP of football operations.

He was a popular name in GM searches for a few years, interviewing for multiple jobs before being hired by the Panthers in 2021.

In three years under Fitterer, the Panthers compiled a record of 14-37 with no playoff appearances.