Commanders Sign DE T.J. Maguranyanga

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed DE T.J. Maguranyanga to a contract.

Maguranyanga will not count toward the 90-man offseason roster because he’s in the International Pathway Program, and he is also eligible for a roster exemption on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the 53-man roster.

Maguranyanga, 22, is a former Zimbabwean professional rugby player for ASM Clermont Auvergne in France. He started his rugby career with the Golden Lions in Gauteng, South Africa from 2015-2021 and has played in France ever since.

Maguranyanga was selected to be apart of the NFL’s International Player Pathway in December 2024.