Commanders Hosting Ohio State’s Chris Olave & Alabama’s John Metchie For Visits

Albert Breer reports that the Washington Commanders are hosting Ohio State WR Chris Olave and Alabama WR John Metchie for visits.

Olave, 21, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. He holds the record for most career touchdown receptions in Ohio State history.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah says Olave reminds him of a mix of Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy and WR Will Fuller.

For his career, Olave appeared in 38 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 175 receptions for 2,702 yards (15.4 YPC) and 35 touchdowns.

