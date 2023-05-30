Commanders Intend To Release G Andrew Norwell Once He Passes Physical

John Keim of ESPN, citing multiple sources, reports that the Commanders intend to eventually release G Andrew Norwell from the PUP list once he’s able to pass a physical.

Norwell has been dealing with a right elbow injury this offseason, which led to him being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

The Commanders would free up $2.28 million of cap space by releasing him before Thursday. However, that figure improves to $4.38 million if they use a post-June 1 designation.

Norwell, 31, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2014. He finished out his three-year, $1,542,000 deal with Carolina before agreeing to a one-year restricted tender worth $2.746 million for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million contract that included $30 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He agreed to a restructure that voided a year off the deal and made him a free agent in 2022.

Norwell signed with the Commanders on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Norwell appeared in 16 games for the Commanders, making 16 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 47 guard out of 77 qualifying players.