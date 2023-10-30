Commanders Interested In Signing S Kamren Curl To Extension

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN doesn’t expect the Commanders to consider trading S Kamren Curl and would instead prefer to sign him to a long-term extension.

Washington is considering trades for some of their defensive players who are on expiring deals, but it sounds like they view Curl as a core defensive player moving forward.

Curl, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Commanders back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3.4 million contract.

Curl is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Curl has appeared in eight games for the Commanders and recorded 65 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and four pass defenses.